Fundraiser to Benefit Veterans

(Helmets for Heroes)..A fundraising effort currently underway.

The Department of California American Legion 30th District is holding the fundraiser. They are collecting funds to assist California Veterans. Commander of the 30th District, Tracy Rascoe says the fundraiser kicked off last week at Desert Trails RV Park. They are using Helmet banks to collect funds in any amount. The Helmets are placed around the County to collect donations. Rascoe says he has set a goal of $10,000 to be raised in this fundraising effort.