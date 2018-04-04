NAF Confirms Helicopter Crash

(Military helicopter crashes in the desert)…The Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed the aircraft went down north of Plaster City.

NAF sent fire and security personnel to the scene at just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Very little information is being officially released. The Marine Corps Helicopter was a CH-53 Super Stallion, with a crew of four. Reports are there were no survivors in the crash. Marine Officials at Miramar say the helicopter was on a routine training mission at the time of the incident. Identities of the victims are not being released until their families are notified. That normally takes at least 48 hours after a fatal incident. The cause of the crash is being investigated and no other details are available at this time.