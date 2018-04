Latino Caucus Goals

(State Latino Caucus will hold a briefing)…State Senator Ben Hueso is the chair of the caucus.

The briefing will be held in Sacramento Wednesday. During the briefing Caucus members will discuss their 2018 legislative and policy priorities and they will announce the Caucus package of priority bills focusing on education, immigration/DREAMERS, health care, census, economic development, housing, energy, sexual harassment, and civic engagement.