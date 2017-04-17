47 year old suffers fatal injuries

(Fatal injury collision Sunday)…It occurred on Highway 86 and Keystone Road

. A 47-year-old Holtville resident was killed in the two-vehicle collision. The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision. The at just after 4:00 Sunday afternoon 19 year old Ulises Cortez Jr of Imperial was driving a Nissan Sentra north on Highway 86 at around 65 miles per hour, approaching the intersection with Keystone Road. The Holtville vehicle was traveling west on Keystone at an unknown speed, approaching the intersection. The CHP says the preliminary investigation indicates the Nissan failed to stop for the red light at the intersection. The Sentra entered the intersection directly into the path of the Holtville vehicle. The front of the Nissan struck the left side of the Holtville vehicle. The Nissan came to rest on its wheels on the east shoulder of the Highway, north of the intersection. The Holtville vehicle came to rest on its wheels blocking both lanes of southbound Highway 86, just north of the intersection. The driver of the Holtville vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol says their investigation is still underway.