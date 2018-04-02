School Security

(A dilemma that may solve itself)…The problem is in Brawley.

The Elementary School District needs a School Resource Officer. The Current SRO is a Brawley Police Officer, who rotates time between the various Elementary schools in the District. The problem is not the officer, but rather, how to pay for his services. The position had been paid for through a grant. When that ran out, the District covered 80 percent of the salary, with the city picking up the other 20%. That will end in July when the city stops paying the 20%. That will leave the District with the full amount. That could all change if Assembly Bill 2067 is approved. That bill calls for an armed officer be assigned to all school campuses in California. Preparing for that possibility, the District is waiting to hear from the County Sheriff’s Office about the cost to hire security guards that would operate throughout the County.