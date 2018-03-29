Comments For and Against Imagine School

(Imperial County Office Of Education special meeting)….It was held at Southwest High School Wednesday.

The purpose was to discuss the Imagine Charter School in El Centro. Specifically, comments were taken on an appeal the school had filed. The El Centro Elementary School District had decided to recommend the Charter for the Imagine School not be renewed. The District told the ICOE Board of Trustees that the decision was based on the school’s failure to meet district education standards. And they said they were not even close to meeting the standards. The State regulation is that charter school meet or succeed the standards of public school in the District they are in. The school, on the other hand, said Imagine not only met the standards of schools in their district, but in some cases they exceeded the standards. The special meeting was informational and no decision on the appeal was taken.