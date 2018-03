Citrus Pest Control District Meeting

(The Imperial County Citrus Pest Control District #1)…They will be meeting April 3rd.

The main topic of the meeting is the Huonglong Bing Control problem. They will discuss the plan adopted in January and the estimated cost to implement the plan. HBC is a Citrus problem across the state. The meeting April 3rd will start at 3:00 pm. It will be held at the Imperial County Agriculture commissioner’s Office on Broadway in El Centro.

