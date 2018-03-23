Ag Expo

(The First ever Imperial Valley Agriculture Expo)…It begins Friday evening.

Organizers hope it becomes an annual event. The two-day event is being held at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. Gates open at 6:00 Friday evening. Day two, Saturday the event will run from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The Expo will celebrate the agricultural industry, and feature displays of cutting edge agricultural equipment and technology. There will also be a children’s zone hosted by the Farm Smart Desert Research Ag Extension Center, live music, beer and food vendors. There will be a special dinner Friday to thank Agriculture Educators and sponsors. The winners of the Imperial Valley expo scholarships and grant program will be announced at the dinner. Admission is free, and the first 500 to attend will receive a gift bag.