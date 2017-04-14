Supervisors will meet next week.

(Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday)….The Public portion of the meeting starts at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

The County Board will receive an update on the status of the Veteran’s Memorial Monument being constructed at the County Airport. Liza Barraza, the new Director of Child Support Services, will give the Board an update on the activities in her department. The Supervisors will discuss and possibly take action on a contract with Info Line of San Diego. The Board will be asked to approve an Agricultural Benefit Program Loan in an amount not to exceed $500,000. They will discuss Assembly Bill 920, the California Reliable Renewable Energy Act of 2017, and the Board will discuss and possibly take action on Board Chamber’s improvements. At 10:45 am the Board will convene as the Air Pollution Control District in order to hold a public hearing to consider actions regarding Rule 214.2.