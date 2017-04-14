Structure fire Thursday night

(Another fire in Yuma)…It was reported at 10:45 Thursday night.

It was originally reported in the area of 24th Street and Arizona Avenue. Additional calls continued to come in and fire crews were finally able to locate the fire in the 900 block of east Harvard Street. Firefighters found a travel trailer and shed fully engulfed in flames in the backyard of a home at 905 east Harvard. Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished and fire fighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading. Damage was contained to the travel trailer, shed and all the contents. They were considered a total loss. No one was on the property at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Investigators were on the scene and working to determine what caused the fire.