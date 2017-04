Easter events

(It is Easter Weekend)…That means Easter Egg Hunts.

The Holtville Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Easter Egg Hunt Saturday. It will be Easter in the Park. The event will be held in Holt Park, beginning at 10:00 am. The City of Calexico and the Desert Valley Bandits are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday. The annual event will be held at Crummett Park, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The Hunt is for kids 5-12 years of age. It is free and open to the public. The kids must bring their own baskets.