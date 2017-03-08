National Women's Month

(Brawley Library celebrating Women’s History month)…..There is a special exhibit at the Library.

Valentina was a local woman who rode with Pancho Villa as a nurse. She passed away at the age of 100. To honor her, artist Paul Garcia will present his painting of her at the Brawley Public Library at 6:00 pm Thursday. Library Board member Judy Grant will present information about her life and contributions that she made to society as a healer. Garcia will speak about his painting, how he became an artist and his process for creating beautiful paintings and murals. Garcia is retired from the Imperial Irrigation District, but while he worked there he created many of the murals that can be seen at the headquarters buildings and other IID buildings. The public is invited to attend this free presentation.