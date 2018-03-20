Local Students In Sacramento

Eleven Imperial County high school students travelled to Sacramento.

They are Comite' Civico del Valle's Youth Environmental Health interns and spent a full day experiencing the legislative process in action as well as environmental health advocacy and policy discussions. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia presented them during the afternoon legislative session . Garcia also arranged various meetings incuding one with Speaker Anthony Rendon. Luis Olmedo , Executive Director of Comite' Civico del Valle , said , " Legislative advocacy is an integral part of the internship curriculum. This was the first time most of the students had ever been on an airplane. I am grateful to Assemblymember Garcia for his constant support , his championship of environmental health policies, and his efforts to make this capitol visit a memorable trip for these students.

Comite' Civico del Valle is a non-profit organization that strives to improve the lives of disadvantaged areas through a wide range of approaches including civic education , outreach , research , citizen science and crowdsourcing.