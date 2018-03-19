Border Patrol Makes Multiple Arrests

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents made multiple arrests and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs last week.

On Tuesday , March 13 , agents detected multiple individuals illegally entering the U.S. near the Mohawk Mountain Range. With the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter , agents arrested three individuals and seized a total of 190 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $95,000. On Thursday , March 15 , agents assigned to the Targeting Enforcement Unit observed 4 subjects traveling near mile marker 91 near Interstate 8. Agents stopped the group and located multiple bundles of marijuana , a total of 145 pounds , valued at over $72,000. On Friday , March 16 , agents stopped a Honda SUV attempting to circumvent the Border Patrol checkpoint by travelling through Dome Valley. A canine team alerted to the vehicle and agents discovered nearly 30 pounds of cocaine hidden under the rear seat. The cocaine was valued at over $335,000. The driver , a 46-year old woman , a U.S. citizen , was arrested for possession of narcotics.