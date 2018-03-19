  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Another Tire Collection Event

Another Tire Collection Event

Details

The Imperial Valley Resource Management Agency will hold two recycling events this Saturday.

At the events , Imperial Valley residents can turn in up to 9  passenger and light truck tires for recycling. With a written exemption from the county Environmental Health Department up to 20 tires may be turned in. No tires will be accepted from tire businesses.  There will also be a free collection of computers , monitors and televisions. This Saturday the City of Westmorland will host an event from 7:00 a.m. to Noon at 201 West 1st Street , next to the water plant. The City of Calexico will host an event from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 545 Pierce Avenue , by the water plant. You must show proof of residency. 

ICWib
KXO Radio AM1230