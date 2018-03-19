Another Tire Collection Event

The Imperial Valley Resource Management Agency will hold two recycling events this Saturday.

At the events , Imperial Valley residents can turn in up to 9 passenger and light truck tires for recycling. With a written exemption from the county Environmental Health Department up to 20 tires may be turned in. No tires will be accepted from tire businesses. There will also be a free collection of computers , monitors and televisions. This Saturday the City of Westmorland will host an event from 7:00 a.m. to Noon at 201 West 1st Street , next to the water plant. The City of Calexico will host an event from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 545 Pierce Avenue , by the water plant. You must show proof of residency.