ICE Operation Nets 115 Arrests

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) officers arrested 115 individuals in Imperial and San Diego counties during a three day operation that ended Thursday.

Seven of the arrests occurred in Imperial County and the rest were in San Diego County. Fifty of those arrested were convicted criminals and seven others illegally re-entered the U.S. after removal. According to Greg Archambeault , field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations , " This weeks operation targeted public safety threats , such as convicted criminal aliens , individuals with final orders of removal , those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed , and individuals who have otherwise violated our nation's immigration law." Four of those arrested will face federal criminal prosecution for illegal re-entry after deportation while the others will be processed administratively for removal from the United States.