Sobriety Checkpoint

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety / driver license checkpoint.

The El Centro Office of the CHP says the checkpoint will be in operation tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. until Saturday morning at 3:00 a.m.. The goal of the CHP is to ensure safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers. Depending on the volume of traffic , all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed. The CHP says they will keeping a close eye on you and if you've been drinking , don't drive. The exact location of the checkpoint was not released.