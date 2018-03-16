IVC/PMHD Agreement

(Health Partnership Agreement extended)…The agreement is between Imperial Valley College and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District

. It is a student health partnership agreement. IVC Superintendent/President Victor Jaime says the students have greatly benefited from the partnership with PMHD. He said the partnership was extremely important and he was very happy to see continuation of service under a new model with PMHD. The original agreement was entered into in 2015. Hospital personnel staff the student health center, which is located on campus. The Center provides immediate assessment of medical complaints as well as health education and information. PMHD has also been a critical component to the IVC Nursing Program.