Supervisors Meet Tuesday

(Board of Supervisors to draft a letter to the BLM)…The Board meets Tuesday morning.

The letter to the Bureau of Land Management is to provide comments on the Administration’s intention to amend the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan Land Use Amendments.. They will be asked to consider a proposed reorganization plan for the County Employees Retirement System, and the Supervisors will discuss the compensation of the Assistant Retirement Administrator. The Board goes into Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.