Vehicle Fire

(Vehicle Fire Friday Morning)…It was reported at around 6:30 in the morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the burning vehicle at the Truck Escape Ramp on Eastbound Interstate 8. The CHP said all the occupants of the vehicle were out of the vehicle when they arrived. No injuries were reported. The incident created a vehicle back up to just west of Mountain Springs. The Highway Patrol says the vehicle fire spread to the adjacent mountain. They said there was also a small fire just north of the Escape Ramp. Fire fighters were called in and they were able to extinguish the fires, keeping them from spreading any further. The cause of the vehicle fire is under investigation.