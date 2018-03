Accident Blocks Highway

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that shut down one lane of Highway 86 Thursday.

The accident was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Highway 86 north of Barth Road near Westmorland. A truck was reported fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to escape from the vehicle with out injury . One southbound lane of the state highway was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.