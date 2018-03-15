Braodband Workshops

(CPUC Public Workshops)….They are being held around the state.

The California Public Utilities Commission, as part of its implementation of the Internet for All Now Act, will hold a series of public workshops to receive input on Broadband grant program changes, learn about existing carrier commitments, and develop partnerships for regional solutions. A workshop will be held at the El Centro City Council Chambers on March 28th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. No action will be taken at any of the workshops. They are for information only.

Normal 0