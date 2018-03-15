  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Braodband Workshops

Braodband Workshops

Details

 

(CPUC Public Workshops)….They are being held around the state.

The California Public Utilities Commission, as part of its implementation of the Internet for All Now Act, will hold a series of public workshops to receive input on Broadband grant program changes, learn about existing carrier commitments, and develop partnerships for regional solutions. A workshop will be held at the El Centro City Council Chambers on March 28th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. No action will be taken at any of the workshops. They are for information only.

 

Normal 0

ICWib
KXO Radio FM107.5