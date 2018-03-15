Grants And Scholarships

(Grants awarded in February)…The awards were made by the Imperial Valley Community Foundation, under the Ocotillo Wind Education Fund.

The grants totaled $25,000, and they went to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Imperial Valley, Imperial County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Imperial Unified School District for the Imperial Valley Discovery Zone, and Sister Evelyn Mourey Center. The Foundation says they have several scholarships to award. The deadline to apply for them is May 4th. Go to the I.V. Community Foundation for more information.