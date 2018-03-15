  • You are here:  
Fair Numbers Are Good

(California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta a Success)…The numbers for this year’s Fair were released Thursday morning.

Despite a power outage on day 1 of the fair and bad weather on both Saturdays, attendance was up. Total admissions for the ten-day run came in at 99,630, up 1% from last year. Paid admissions were up 5%. Food Concessions saw a 9% increase. Pre-sale was up 15%. Livestock sales totaled over $2 million 23 thousand dollars, an 11% increased from last year. $3,348 in premiums were paid to livestock exhibitors. $80 was the highest price per pound paid on an animal, a lamb. $25,820 was the top price paid for an animal, a steer. There were 1,124 adult exhibits judged and displayed. There were 1,843 youth exhibits judged and displayed. Next year the Fair will run from March 1st through March 10th.

 

