Undocumented Immigrant Appointed

(First ever undocumented immigrant appointed to a state post)…It is a first for California.

The appointment was announced Wednesday. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon’s office made the announcement. They said the appointment was made by the Senate Rules committee. 33 year old Lizabeth Mateo is an attorney and immigration rights activist. She will serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. The committee advises the California Student Aid Commission on efforts to increase college access for California students from low-income or underserved communities. Mateo was born in Oaxaca, Mexico and was brought to the United States by her parents when she was 14. She graduated from Santa Clara University Law School in 2016 and passed the California bar last year.