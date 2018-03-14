Hall Of Fame

(IVC Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner)….It will be held Thursday April 19th.

It is hosted by the Imperial Valley College Foundation. The newest IVC Hall Of Fame Honoree will be retiring IVC President Dr. Victor Jaime. Dr. Jaime was born and raised in the Imperial Valley in 1977. He earned his Associate’s degree at Imperial Valley College. He earned many degrees, but the Foundation says he is most proud of his Degree from IVC, where it all started. He has been President of IVC for six years, but has worked at the College for 36 years. They say the induction and dinner will give the public an opportunity to say thank you to Dr. Jaime. The IVC Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner will be held at Del Rio Country Club in Brawley. Call Monica Rogers to make a reservation now or to become a sponsor at 760-355-6411. The IVC Foundation raises funds through events like this for scholarships for IVC students.