June Primary Races Shaping Up

Imperial County Registrar of Voters Debra Porter has released an updated list of candidates for the June Primary Election.

In the Imperial County Board of Supervisors 1st District incumbent John R. Renison will face Joong Kim , Carlos Contreras and Jesus Eduardo Escobar. Current Supervisor Raymond Castillo , representing the 5th District is unopposed. The Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 race will see incumbent Juanita Salas will face El Centro City Councilman Alex Cardenas. IID Division 3 will have Raul S. Navarro challenging incumbent James C. Hanks and the IID Division 5 race is crowded with Norma Sierra Galindo , the incumbent , being challenged by Luis J. Castro , Carlos Zaragoza , Ruben Casarez and James Horn , Jr. District Attorney Gilbert Otero is being challenged by Edgard Garcia , an El Centro City Councilman. County Auditor-Controller Douglas Newland will face challenger Josue " Josh " Mercado. Superior Court Judge Juan Ulloa will face off against Robert " Bob " Espinosa and Steve Escalera for Seat 1. Tom Storey , Monica Lepe Negrete and Carlos Acuna will vie for the Superior Court seat vacated by Dianne Altamirano.

Judges Brooks Anderholt and Christopher Plourd , Assessor Robert Menvielle , County Clerk / Recorder Chuck Storey , Sheriff / Coroner Raymond Loera , County Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell and Treasurer-Tax Collector Karen Vogel will be unopposed in the election.

According to the Elections Department , this list has not yet been certified.