CBP Hiring Event

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is hiring. CBP will hold a recruiting event on Friday , March 16, 2018 at the American Job Center in Brawley.

CBP recruiters will be there to answer questions and assist with completing on-line applications from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Customs and Borer Protection officers are federal law enforcement officers responsible for enforcing laws related to trade , contraband , agricultural pests and diseases , and admissibility of individuals. The agency is offering a recruitment incentive for border assignments to include San Luis , Arizona and Calexico and Andrade in California.