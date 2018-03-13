Committee Member Honored

(Dennis Logue Recognized)…The County Board of Supervisors adopted the Resolution Tuesday.

They honored Logue for his Dedicated Service to Aviation Day. He has been a member of the Aviation Day Committee since 2010. He moved to Imperial County From Orange County in 2009. Logue is an Army vet with a long history in Aviation. He completed his education in Marine Biology and Technology at New York State University. As an active member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, not only does Logue help put Aviation Day together every year, but he is also active in giving kids 8-18 years of age free rides in his airplane. In accepting the honor Tuesday, Logue encouraged residents to attend Aviation Day, and bring the kids for the free flights.