Social Worker Month

(March is Social Worker Month in Imperial County)….The County Board of Supervisors made the Proclamation Tuesday.

It is a collaborative effort between the County Behavioral Health Services and Social Services.. The National theme for the special month is Social Workers are Leaders, Advocates and Champions. Officials say it is important for the public to recognize that the need for social workers to be advocates, champions and leaders is more important than ever as they work to enhance the well-being and basic needs of all the people in the community.