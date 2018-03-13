Supervisors Agree to Accept Donations

(Donations for displaced residents)…The Board of Supervisors discussed the donations Tuesday.

In February the City of El Centro Red Tagged the Mayan Hotel on State Street, due to the precarious condition of the building. More than 20 families were evicted from the rooms and became homeless. Esperanza Colio Warren, Manager of the Imperial County Community and Economic Development, and other County Agencies, secured funding to assist the affected tenants. Colio Warren told the Board since then they have received $18,000 in donations from non-profit organizations and local businesses. The Supervisors agreed to accept the donations, which will be used to provide Hotel assistance to those displaced from the Mayan Hotel.