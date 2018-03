Shots Fired In El Centro

El Centro Police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Sixth and Woodward last night.

The first report was made at 9:56 p.m. and officers responding to the area were able to locate 5 9mm shell casings in the area as well as a car with smashed windows. A spent projectile was recovered from the car and another projectile was located in a pillar of the apartment complex. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.