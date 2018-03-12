Another Spectacular Air Show

(The NAF El Centro Air Show)…It was another success.

Thousands turned out for the first U.S. Navy air show of the year. The headliners were the Navy flight demonstration Squadron Blue Angels. The actual count of the turnout has not been released, but officials at the base are very pleased. The show went on without a hitch. The crowd included people from all over, including Mexicali and Imperial County. The Blue Angels are now off on a tour schedule that includes shows throughout the United States and in other countries. The Squadron is Based in Pensacola, Florida, but have trained at NAF El Centro for many years.