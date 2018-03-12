19 year old suffers fatal injuries

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Somerton Avenue and West County 8th Street. Officials say the single vehicle rollover occurred at around 6:30 in the morning. The initial investigation indicates a 2003 Kia Sedan was traveling Northbound on Somerton Avenue, approaching West County 8th Street. It appears the driver failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its wheels. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Critical Accident Response Team assumed the investigation. They say the driver of the Kia, 19-year-old Maryah Gonzalez of Somerton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing. Officials say alcohol does appear to have been a factor in the incident.