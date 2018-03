Two Minor Earthquakes

Two minor earthquakes were recorded over the weekend.

The first , a magnitude 3.2 temblor , was centered near Guadalupe Victoria , Baja California at 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The second earthquake was recorded at 5:45 a.m. Sunday with an epicenter about 6 miles ENE of Ocotillo Wells , California. According to the U.S. Geological Survey it was a magnitude 3.4. There no reports of injuries or damage.