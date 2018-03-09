IVC LGBTQ Club To Host Event

The Imperial Valley College LGBTQ Club will host the Fifth Annual Youth Empowerment Symposium ( Y.E.S. ) on the Imperial Valley College Campus.

The target audience according to event organizers is middle school , high school , and college students who identify as lesbian , gay , transgender , bisexual , or may be questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity. Workshops will be featured on topics such as Suicide Awareness and Prevention , LGBTQ Culture , and Being the Parent of an LGBTQ Child. Presenters for the workshops are primarily from the Imperial Valley , including current and former IVC faculty and students , along with other members of the community. The Y.E.S. event will be held on Saturday , March 17, 2018. Registration and a continental breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event concludes with lunch and entertainment until 1:30 p.m. More information is available on the club's Eventbrite page.