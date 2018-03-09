Board of Supervisors Meet Tuesday

(County Board of Supervisors)…They will meet Tuesday morning.

During the meeting the Board will be asked to take action regarding the modification of a Building Maintenance Worker 2, Structural-Limited Term to Regular Full-time. The Supervisors will also be asked to award a contract to Blackhawk Environmental for the third party monitoring and compliance for the Mount Signal 2 Solar Farm Project Conditional Use Permit in an amount not to exceed $88,988. Esperanza Colio Warren, Manager of Community Economic Development will lead a discussion to accept donations from various organizations to provide temporary shelter assistance to families evicted from the Mayan Hotel in El Centro. The Board convenes into Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning in their Chambers in the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.