No Burning permits Friday and Saturday

(No Burn Days)….It is an annual declaration by the Air Pollution Control District

The No Burn Days are today, Friday, and Saturday. The declaration is issued for safety reasons. Violators will be cited and fined if they do not follow the declaration. Friday night is the annual Food and Entertainment Fest at NAF El Centro. It gives the community an opportunity to meet and greet all the air show performers while enjoying live bands and a spectacular fireworks show. Saturday is the 2018 U.S. Navy Air Show, featuring the Blue Angels flight demonstration Squadron.