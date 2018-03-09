Annual Air Show

(2018 NAF El Centro Air Show)…It is Saturday.

It will be the first U.S. Navy air show of the year. It gives the community the opportunity to see thrilling aerial and ground performers free, while interacting with sailors. The show is held on the Navy Base. Gates open Saturday at 9:00 am. Aerial events are scheduled to start at 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The show features performances by civilian, military and warbird aircraft. Headlining the event is the Navy’s Flight Demonstration team, the Blue Angels. Other Jets performing include the T33 Ace Maker, A MIG-15/F-86 dogfight, and a de havilland Mosquito. Also featured will be the U.S. Navy SEAL’s Leapfrogs, the Red Eagles, and Vicky Benzing. Ground attractions will include extreme Motocross, a classic car show, the 501st Legion and dozens of vintage and modern military aircraft.