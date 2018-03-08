Comments on the Draft REP and CEQA Negative Dec

(Comment Deadline is Friday)…That is when the extended comment period ends.

The comments are on the Department of Toxic Substances Control Draft Remedial Action Plan and a California Environmental Quality Act Negative Declaration for the former PureGro Company facility located at 1025 River Road in Brawley. Comments can be submitted by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Draft Remedial Act Plan is available for review at the Brawley Public Library on Main Street.