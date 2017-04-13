Another sex offender arrested

(Deported sex offender arrested)…It happened Tuesday in Downtown Calexico.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made the arrest. At 7:40 pm agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station observed a man running north from the border fence. Agents approached the man and determined that he was illegally in the United States. The man was arrested and taken to the Calexico Station for processing. The agents conducted a records check, which revealed that the man, a 28-year-old Mexican National, was convicted in California for lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He was sentenced to two years in prison. The man was then deported to Mexico. The Border Patrol says the man will be criminally prosecuted for re-entry after removal.