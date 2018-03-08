Trial Process Moving Forward

(Deveaux trial)…It is set for around July 17.

Diane Deveaux was arrested in February 2017. The Brawley woman was taken into custody after local law enforcement was notified by Lake County Florida Sheriff’s Office. They had found child pornography on the computer of a man Deveaux had been seeing. The Florida investigators traced some of the child pornography to Deveaux. She faces more than 15 charges of lewd acts on a child. A pre-trial setting was scheduled for April 4. A readiness conference will be held July 16th, with the Jury trial to begin soon after.