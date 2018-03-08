New EAS Contract

(Contract Awarded)…It was announced Thursday morning.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says they have awarded a contract to Mokulele Airlines to provide Essential Air Service to Imperial County for the 4-year period from May 1st 2018 through April 30, 2022. Mokulele is the current carrier for EAS in Imperial County. The Airline will continue to provide 24-hour non-stop round trips to Los Angeles International Airport, using 9-seat Cessna Grand Caravan 208-b or 208-ex aircraft. The Airline is based in Kona, Hawaii, and was founded in 1994. Mokulele was awarded their first EAS contract in Imperial County in 2016. The County Board of Supervisors recently voted to recommend the EAS Contract be renewed with Mokulele.