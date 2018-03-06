Heroin and Cocaine Found In Truck

Nearly a half million dollars worth of heroin and cocaine were found in a pick up truck Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol , the pick up approached the checkpoint on Highway 86 near Salton City at about 11:25 a.m. Sunday. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the bed of the truck. A closer inspection in secondary led to the discovery of 16.2 pounds of heroin with an estimated value of over $225,000. Cocaine with a total weight of 20 pounds was also found inside secret compartments in the trucks cab and bed. The cocaine has a street value of $260,000. The driver , a 34-year old Mexican citizen , was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.