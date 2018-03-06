State Bar Says Be Careful

The State Bar of California has issued a fraud alert to warn the public about potential legal fraud in response to recent reports of immigration raids in California.

The State Bar advises Californians to avoid fraud from attorneys , notaries and other unlicensed legal providers by being cautious. Ask for an attorney's State Bar number and then follow up on the associations website. Make sure to get your contract in writing as well as receipts for payments you make. Be wary of someone who requires cash payments. They also pointed out that you should be wary of anyone who calls themselves notaries , this is not authorized in California.

If someone hires an Immigration Consultant rather than an attorney , it's important to understand what an immigration consultant can and can not do. Immigration consultants can help consumers fill out paperwork and translate and submit forms to government agencies , but they can not represent anyone in Immigration Court.