Big Weekend For Customs and Border Protection

Nearly $4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized over the weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at San Diego and Imperial County ports of entry.

From Friday through Monday , 2,810 pounds of marijuana , 161 pounds of methamphetamine , 139 pounds of cocaine and 3 pounds of heroin were intercepted at the border. Additionally , 13 fugitives were arrested for outstanding felony warrants for offenses including larceny , sexual assault , dangerous drugs and a stolen vehicle.