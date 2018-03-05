Valley Native Returns

The ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties has announced the hiring of an Imperial Valley native as the ACLU's Senior Community Advocate in Imperial County.

According to the ACLU , Crystal Quezada will increase the civil rights organization's presence in Imperial Valley and strengthen relationships with the community , partner organizations and grassroots groups. Quezada was born in El Centro and graduated from Calexico High School. Before joining the ACLU in January , Quezada served as legislative director for California Assemblymember Shirley n. Weber. Quezada said , " After many years working at the state capitol , I feel this is the right moment to return to my roots and community as an advocate for civil rights and social justice."