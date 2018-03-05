Filing Deadline Friday

Friday is the deadline to file for candidates who want to be on the June 5, 2018 ballot.

According to Imperial County Registrar of Voters Debra Porter , potential candidates for the 2018 Statewide Primary Election have until March 9, 2018 to file , unless an incumbent fails to file , and then the deadline is extended for non-incumbents only , until 5:00p.m. March 14, 2018. The positions that will be on the June ballot are: Imperial County Superior Court Judge , Seats 1, 3, 4, and 5; Supervisor Districts 1 and 2; Assessor , Auditor-Controller, County Clerk-Recorder , District Attorney , Sheriff-Coroner , Superintendent of Schools , Treasurer Tax Collector, and Imperial Irrigation District Directors Division 1 , 3 and 5.