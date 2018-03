Possible Embezzlement Investigated

(Investigation in Calexico)….There are reports of possible embezzlement.

Last week Calexico Police detained a City employee after work. In the vehicle, they found documents with information surrounding missing funds. Reports are as much as $600,000 has been unaccounted for. The employee, who works in the City Finance Department, has been placed on paid Administrative leave during the investigation. Charges in the case could be announced as early as this week.