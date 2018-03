No Burn Days

(APCD announces No Burn Days)…They are this Friday and Saturday.

The Air Pollution Control District annually declares the day before and the day of the NAF El Centro Blue Angels Air Show as No Burn Days. This is to avoid any hazardous situations while performers are in the air. The No Burn Days are Friday March 9th during the Naval Air Facility Open House, and Saturday, March 10th during the air show.